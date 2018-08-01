Pfizer Inc. (PFE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd.

Pfizer has raised its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Pfizer has a dividend payout ratio of 45.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pfizer to earn $3.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

Shares of Pfizer opened at $39.93 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $32.32 and a 52-week high of $39.99. The company has a market capitalization of $229.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 41.29%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Pfizer news, Director W Don Cornwell sold 5,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $190,117.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laurie J. Olson sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $692,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,644 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,573.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 551,357 shares of company stock worth $20,570,740. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pfizer stock. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 74,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,000. Pfizer comprises 2.6% of HC Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Barclays lowered Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.32.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

