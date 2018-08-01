PEUGEOT SA/ADR to Post FY2018 Earnings of $4.26 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (PUGOY)

PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.26 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PEUGEOT SA/ADR’s FY2019 earnings at $4.73 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.23 EPS.

Get PEUGEOT SA/ADR alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS PUGOY opened at $28.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.39. PEUGEOT SA/ADR has a one year low of $19.84 and a one year high of $28.76.

About PEUGEOT SA/ADR

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

Recommended Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for PEUGEOT SA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEUGEOT SA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.