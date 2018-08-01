Pesetacoin (PTC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $25,494.00

Pesetacoin (CURRENCY:PTC) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Pesetacoin has a market cap of $2.87 million and $25,494.00 worth of Pesetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pesetacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0213 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and Bittrex. Over the last week, Pesetacoin has traded down 18% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.29 or 0.01022197 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003928 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004650 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00015830 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Pesetacoin Profile

Pesetacoin (CRYPTO:PTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 7th, 2014. Pesetacoin’s total supply is 135,030,624 coins. Pesetacoin’s official Twitter account is @oPesetaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pesetacoin’s official website is pesetacoin.info . The Reddit community for Pesetacoin is /r/officialpesetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Pesetacoin Coin Trading

Pesetacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pesetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pesetacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pesetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

