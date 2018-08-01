Peoples Financial Services (PFIS) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Shares of Peoples Financial Services opened at $46.10 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.68 million, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.79. Peoples Financial Services has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFIS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $335,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides financial services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, and demand deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, student, home equity, and credit card loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

