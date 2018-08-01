Penumbra Inc (PEN) Shares Bought by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) by 15.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEN. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Penumbra by 625.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 581,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,273,000 after buying an additional 501,476 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Penumbra by 11.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,160,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,854,000 after buying an additional 221,415 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Penumbra by 20,432.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after buying an additional 51,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Penumbra by 871.7% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after buying an additional 48,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

In other Penumbra news, EVP Lynn Rothman sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $661,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,827,141.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Donen Davis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total value of $1,083,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,329 shares of company stock valued at $5,701,618 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Penumbra from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Penumbra from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.20.

Shares of Penumbra opened at $142.25 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,160.83, a PEG ratio of 42.21 and a beta of 0.17. Penumbra Inc has a 52 week low of $77.75 and a 52 week high of $167.35.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Penumbra Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

Read More: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.