Penn Virginia Co. (PVAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of Penn Virginia from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Penn Virginia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Penn Virginia from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th.

In other news, VP Tammy Hinkle sold 778 shares of Penn Virginia stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.46, for a total transaction of $47,815.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diversified Asset Manageme Kls sold 283,726 shares of Penn Virginia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $17,500,219.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 458,915 shares of company stock worth $29,137,647 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penn Virginia during the second quarter worth about $266,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Penn Virginia during the second quarter worth about $324,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Penn Virginia during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Penn Virginia during the second quarter worth about $376,000. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn Virginia opened at $84.52 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Penn Virginia has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $96.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.42. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $77.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.60 million. equities analysts predict that Penn Virginia will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. The company also has operations in the Granite Wash in Oklahoma.

