Pegasystems (PEGA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Pegasystems to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $235.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.97 million. Pegasystems had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Pegasystems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pegasystems traded up $0.25, reaching $55.60, on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 373,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,753. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.73, a PEG ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.03. Pegasystems has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $67.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 29th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

PEGA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Pegasystems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pegasystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pegasystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $106,103.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,495.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 14,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $914,526.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,134 shares of company stock valued at $2,189,115. Corporate insiders own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports software applications for marketing, sales automation, customer service, and operations in the United States and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients to build and extend their own applications.

