Pegasystems (PEGA) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pegasystems earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 46.0551797725871 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

PEGA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Shares of Pegasystems opened at $55.60 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat . The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.73, a P/E/G ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.03. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $67.95.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $235.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.97 million. Pegasystems had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Pegasystems will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

In other Pegasystems news, Director Steven F. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total value of $651,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,917,604.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 14,897 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $914,526.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,134 shares of company stock worth $2,189,115. 52.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports software applications for marketing, sales automation, customer service, and operations in the United States and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients to build and extend their own applications.

