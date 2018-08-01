Pearson (PSON) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Pearson (LON:PSON)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PSON. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.91) target price on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 825 ($10.84) price target on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Numis Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 559 ($7.34) price target on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pearson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 719.87 ($9.46).

Shares of LON:PSON opened at GBX 924.60 ($12.15) on Monday. Pearson has a one year low of GBX 563 ($7.40) and a one year high of GBX 775.80 ($10.19).

Pearson (LON:PSON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported GBX 8.20 ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 5.90 ($0.08) by GBX 2.30 ($0.03). Pearson had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 21.22%.

In other news, insider Lincoln Wallen purchased 63 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 924 ($12.14) per share, for a total transaction of £582.12 ($764.84).

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

