PDL BioPharma (PDLI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect PDL BioPharma to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $38.52 million during the quarter. PDL BioPharma had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 11.76%. On average, analysts expect PDL BioPharma to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PDL BioPharma opened at $2.51 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.13 million, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.03 and a quick ratio of 9.75. PDL BioPharma has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $3.55.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of PDL BioPharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of PDL BioPharma in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.33.

PDL BioPharma Company Profile

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Income Generating Assets, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

