PDC Energy (PDCE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $71.00 price objective on the energy producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.73% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PDC Energy, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, developing and exploring crude oil, NGLs and natural gas. It has operations primarily in the Western and Eastern regions of the United States. Its Western Operating Region is primarily focused on development in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. Its Eastern Operating Region is focused on development activity in the liquid-rich portion of the Utica Shale play in Ohio. The Company is also focused on development drilling programs in resource plays. PDC Energy, Inc., formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation, is based in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PDCE. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PDC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $91.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. PDC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.78.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $62.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.67. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $36.74 and a 12-month high of $66.20.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $260.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.04 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 19.50% and a positive return on equity of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott J. Reasoner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $61,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,587,060.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,893,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,545 shares of company stock worth $1,142,388. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,469 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

