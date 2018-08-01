Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Shares Bought by Hendershot Investments Inc.

Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,490 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 324,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,644 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 225,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,418,000 after acquiring an additional 15,961 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 372,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAYX. BidaskClub downgraded Paychex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Paychex from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Paychex from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $31,807.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,911.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 34,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $2,396,884.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,552 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,768.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 170,388 shares of company stock worth $11,913,374 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex opened at $69.02 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.99. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.20 and a twelve month high of $73.10.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $871.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.60 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 87.84%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Germany. The company offers payroll processing services that include payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

