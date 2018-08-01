Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Holdings Reduced by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 7.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Paychex were worth $2,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Paychex by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,689,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,178,000 after purchasing an additional 995,527 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,805,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,952,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,935,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,230,000 after acquiring an additional 306,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 798.7% in the 1st quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 302,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,658,000 after acquiring an additional 269,236 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Vossler sold 7,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total transaction of $537,195.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,197.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 3,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $221,862.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,388 shares of company stock valued at $11,913,374. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex opened at $69.02 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.20 and a twelve month high of $73.10. The company has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Paychex had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 44.29%. The company had revenue of $871.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.84%.

PAYX has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Paychex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Paychex from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Paychex from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Germany. The company offers payroll processing services that include payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

