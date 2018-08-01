Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ: PTEN):

7/27/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $22.00.

7/27/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy was given a new $26.00 price target on by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $26.00.

7/26/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/20/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/11/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy was given a new $23.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/6/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

6/19/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/7/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $25.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $854.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 5th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently -20.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,410,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817,741 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,661,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 195.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,461,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,282 shares during the last quarter. Precocity Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 945.5% during the 1st quarter. Precocity Capital LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,852,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,509,000 after acquiring an additional 763,411 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Pressure Pumping. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in Texas, southeastern New Mexico, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

