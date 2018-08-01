Parkland Fuel (PKI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.24 per share for the quarter.

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.18. Parkland Fuel had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The company had revenue of C$3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.28 billion.

Shares of PKI stock opened at C$35.18 on Wednesday. Parkland Fuel has a 12-month low of C$23.41 and a 12-month high of C$35.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%.

In other news, insider De Sande Patricia Van sold 8,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.95, for a total value of C$270,348.25. Also, insider Richard Lorne Begg sold 18,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.50, for a total transaction of C$575,316.00.

PKI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Parkland Fuel in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$32.50 to C$34.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Parkland Fuel has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.79.

Parkland Fuel Company Profile

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as an independent marketer and distributor of fuels and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. Its Retails Fuels segment supplies and supports a network of 1,848 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, Race Trac, On the Run/Marché Express, Short Stop, Town Pantry, Dépanneur du Coin/Corner Store, Snack Express, Verve, and others brands, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

