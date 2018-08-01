Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, August 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th.

Park-Ohio has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. Park-Ohio has a dividend payout ratio of 13.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Park-Ohio to earn $4.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.

Shares of Park-Ohio opened at $37.45 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. Park-Ohio has a 12 month low of $34.95 and a 12 month high of $47.90. The company has a market cap of $448.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $405.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.33 million. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 15.41%. equities analysts predict that Park-Ohio will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

PKOH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Park-Ohio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 5,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $194,354.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,702.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward F. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $142,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,644,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,722,772.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,944 shares of company stock worth $2,105,266 in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

