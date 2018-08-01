Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $211,000 in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,645,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 333,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,477,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 179.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 275,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,835,000 after buying an additional 176,813 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 1.0% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 258,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,189,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. 45.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, EVP Robert Levy sold 9,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $503,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 522,996 shares in the company, valued at $28,241,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,516,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $552,129,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,572,549 shares of company stock valued at $556,699,423 over the last 90 days. 6.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HLF shares. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition to $52.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $51.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.63, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.11. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $56.74.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 1,193.47% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

