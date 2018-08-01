Paramount Group (PGRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Paramount Group had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $191.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Paramount Group updated its FY18 guidance to $0.93-0.97 EPS.

PGRE traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,602,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,771. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68. Paramount Group has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $16.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

PGRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Mizuho upgraded Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Paramount Group from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

