Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.70 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NVDA)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,193 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,108,394 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,825,523,000 after acquiring an additional 461,007 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.4% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,897,695 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,134,257,000 after purchasing an additional 161,896 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in NVIDIA by 4.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,624,015 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $858,530,000 after purchasing an additional 161,966 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.4% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,096,209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $485,462,000 after purchasing an additional 68,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,043,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $473,366,000 after purchasing an additional 81,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVDA opened at $244.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.19 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 7.82. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $152.91 and a fifty-two week high of $269.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.58. NVIDIA had a net margin of 34.44% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 38,676 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.36, for a total value of $9,876,303.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 508,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,968,536.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total transaction of $24,211,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,725 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,939.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 308,308 shares of company stock worth $77,491,336. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.62.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.