Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Position in CSX Co. (CSX)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 41.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,243 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 62,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 35,541 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,175,000. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in CSX by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 63,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in CSX by 5,083.1% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 247,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,811,000 after purchasing an additional 243,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reissued a “$69.00” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “$69.00” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “$69.00” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CSX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.45.

Shares of CSX opened at $70.68 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $47.99 and a 1-year high of $72.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $60.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. CSX had a net margin of 53.27% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.