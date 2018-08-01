Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 928 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,523 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 2,180.4% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Visionary Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.13, for a total value of $1,180,748.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,853.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.47, for a total transaction of $293,137.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,395.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,297 shares of company stock worth $8,720,345 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FFIV. Standpoint Research cut shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.65.

Shares of F5 Networks opened at $171.38 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.63 and a twelve month high of $183.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.05. F5 Networks had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 38.57%. The firm had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

