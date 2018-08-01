Pandora Media (P) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The Internet radio service reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $384.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.61 million. Pandora Media had a negative return on equity of 198.06% and a negative net margin of 37.21%.

Shares of NYSE:P traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.73. 35,967,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,564,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Pandora Media has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $8.77. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of -0.54.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on P. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Pandora Media from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Pandora Media from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity set a $10.00 target price on Pandora Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush set a $10.00 target price on Pandora Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research raised Pandora Media from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.08.

In other Pandora Media news, insider Kristen Robinson sold 43,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $322,977.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 742,416 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,575.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Stephen G. Bene sold 6,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $48,647.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 604,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,471,383.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 98,810 shares of company stock worth $731,164 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in P. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pandora Media by 91.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,199,893 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $36,215,000 after buying an additional 3,430,893 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pandora Media during the first quarter valued at about $14,605,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Pandora Media by 130.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,894,800 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $14,561,000 after buying an additional 1,638,609 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pandora Media by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,567,397 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $12,375,000 after buying an additional 354,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pandora Media by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,927,285 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $9,289,000 after buying an additional 58,950 shares during the last quarter.

About Pandora Media

Pandora Media, Inc provides music discovery platform services in the United States and internationally. The company offers streaming radio and on-demand music services, which enable the listeners to create personalized stations and playlists, as well as search and play songs and albums on-demand. It also provides Pandora?Ad-Supported Radio Service, an ad-supported service that allows listeners to access a catalog of music, comedy, livestreams, and podcasts through its personalized playlist generating system for free across its various delivery platforms, as well as Premium Access, a service to listeners to access on-demand listening experience; and Pandora Plus, a subscription radio service, which also includes replays, additional skipping of songs, offline listening, higher quality audio on supported devices, and longer timeout-free listening.

