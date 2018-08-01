Pandora Media (P) Rating Increased to Outperform at Barrington Research

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barrington Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $8.00 price target on shares of Pandora Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. B. Riley raised shares of Pandora Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Pandora Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Wedbush set a $8.00 price target on shares of Pandora Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pandora Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.69.

Shares of Pandora Media traded up $1.45, reaching $8.19, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 995,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,176,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of -0.54. Pandora Media has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $9.48.

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The Internet radio service reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $384.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.61 million. Pandora Media had a negative net margin of 37.21% and a negative return on equity of 198.06%. analysts predict that Pandora Media will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Pandora Media news, insider Christopher W. Phillips sold 22,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $161,647.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 750,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,494,421.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David Gerbitz sold 7,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $52,406.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 611,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,522,835.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,810 shares of company stock worth $731,164. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in P. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pandora Media by 91.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,199,893 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $36,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430,893 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pandora Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,605,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Pandora Media by 130.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,894,800 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $14,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,609 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pandora Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,045,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Pandora Media by 4,461.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 557,382 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 545,162 shares during the period.

Pandora Media, Inc provides music discovery platform services in the United States and internationally. The company offers streaming radio and on-demand music services, which enable the listeners to create personalized stations and playlists, as well as search and play songs and albums on-demand. It also provides Pandora?Ad-Supported Radio Service, an ad-supported service that allows listeners to access a catalog of music, comedy, livestreams, and podcasts through its personalized playlist generating system for free across its various delivery platforms, as well as Premium Access, a service to listeners to access on-demand listening experience; and Pandora Plus, a subscription radio service, which also includes replays, additional skipping of songs, offline listening, higher quality audio on supported devices, and longer timeout-free listening.

