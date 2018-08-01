Pandora Media (P) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Pandora Media (NYSE:P) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on P. Wedbush set a $10.00 price target on shares of Pandora Media and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pandora Media from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity set a $8.00 price target on shares of Pandora Media and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Cascend Securities began coverage on shares of Pandora Media in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Pandora Media from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pandora Media presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.65.

P opened at $6.74 on Friday. Pandora Media has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of -0.55.

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The Internet radio service reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.12. Pandora Media had a negative net margin of 37.21% and a negative return on equity of 198.06%. analysts expect that Pandora Media will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen G. Bene sold 6,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $48,647.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 604,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,471,383.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher W. Phillips sold 22,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $161,647.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 750,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,494,421.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,810 shares of company stock worth $731,164 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of P. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pandora Media by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,199,893 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock worth $36,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430,893 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pandora Media in the 1st quarter valued at $14,605,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Pandora Media by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,894,800 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $14,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,609 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pandora Media in the 1st quarter valued at $6,045,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Pandora Media by 4,461.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 557,382 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 545,162 shares in the last quarter.

Pandora Media Company Profile

Pandora Media, Inc provides music discovery platform services in the United States and internationally. The company offers streaming radio and on-demand music services, which enable the listeners to create personalized stations and playlists, as well as search and play songs and albums on-demand. It also provides Pandora?Ad-Supported Radio Service, an ad-supported service that allows listeners to access a catalog of music, comedy, livestreams, and podcasts through its personalized playlist generating system for free across its various delivery platforms, as well as Premium Access, a service to listeners to access on-demand listening experience; and Pandora Plus, a subscription radio service, which also includes replays, additional skipping of songs, offline listening, higher quality audio on supported devices, and longer timeout-free listening.

