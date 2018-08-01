Pan American Silver (PAAS) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PAAS. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Pan American Silver from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.85.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.34. 36,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,557. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.30. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $13.99 and a 12 month high of $19.56.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $206.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.73 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the first quarter valued at about $397,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 66.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 109.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 19,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.72% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Alamo Dorado, Huaron, Morococha, Manantial Espejo, and San Vicente mines.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.