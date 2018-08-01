Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $18.08 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. University of Texas Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. American Research & Management Co. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,726 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,574.33, for a total value of $2,717,293.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,052,024.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,230 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,582.11, for a total transaction of $1,945,995.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,821,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,118 shares of company stock valued at $14,395,166 in the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com opened at $1,777.44 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company has a market cap of $867.80 billion, a PE ratio of 390.65, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $931.75 and a 1 year high of $1,880.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $2.58. The business had revenue of $52.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.37 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,993.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morningstar reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $2,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,933.51.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

