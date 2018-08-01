Palisade Asset Management LLC Buys 12,688 Shares of Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281,649 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,688 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 1.8% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Oracle by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,100 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Oracle by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,927,269 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $128,975,000 after acquiring an additional 35,680 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 307,919 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $13,567,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 159.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,294,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $47.68 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $53.48. The stock has a market cap of $197.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 16th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 26.95%.

In other Oracle news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total value of $174,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at $842,993.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $17,848,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,848,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,029,902 shares of company stock worth $92,624,991. 29.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

