Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 million. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 73.85% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Oxford Square Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:OXSQ opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. Oxford Square Capital has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.46.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OXSQ shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, National Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Square Capital in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,160,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,173,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,370,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 144,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 131,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 44,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

TICC Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, and common stock.

