Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 million. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 73.85% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Oxford Square Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ:OXSQ opened at $7.06 on Wednesday. Oxford Square Capital has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.46.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OXSQ shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, National Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Square Capital in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.13.
Oxford Square Capital Company Profile
TICC Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, and common stock.
