Oxford Immunotec Global (OXFD) Receives News Impact Score of 0.08

Media stories about Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Oxford Immunotec Global earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 47.3509900623495 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OXFD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $19.00 price target on shares of Oxford Immunotec Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Oxford Immunotec Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Oxford Immunotec Global traded up $1.21, hitting $14.32, during trading hours on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 233,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.04. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $19.27. The company has a market capitalization of $307.21 million, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of -0.27.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative net margin of 34.13% and a negative return on equity of 43.51%. The business had revenue of $29.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oxford Immunotec Global

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for underserved immune-regulated conditions. Its development activities principally focus on the areas of infectious diseases, transplantation, autoimmune and inflammatory disease, and immune-oncology.

