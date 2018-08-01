Owens Corning (OC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) will post $1.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.94 billion. Owens Corning reported sales of $1.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full-year sales of $7.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.13 billion to $7.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.64 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $7.51 billion to $7.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.28). Owens Corning had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OC shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Nomura raised Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $96.52 to $59.96 in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Owens Corning from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Owens Corning from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.31.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Owens Corning by 15.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 110,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after buying an additional 15,178 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Owens Corning by 49.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 350,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,233,000 after buying an additional 116,859 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in Owens Corning by 15.7% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 772,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,922,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Owens Corning by 1.2% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 74,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning stock opened at $62.22 on Wednesday. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $56.25 and a 12 month high of $96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 16th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential and commercial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

