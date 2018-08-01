OsmiumCoin Trading 19.5% Lower Over Last Week (OS76)

OsmiumCoin (CURRENCY:OS76) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last week, OsmiumCoin has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OsmiumCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0265 or 0.00000303 BTC on major exchanges. OsmiumCoin has a total market capitalization of $23,710.00 and $0.00 worth of OsmiumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OsmiumCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.24 or 0.01024099 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004656 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00015597 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000862 BTC.

About OsmiumCoin

OsmiumCoin (OS76) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2016. OsmiumCoin’s total supply is 894,026 coins. OsmiumCoin’s official Twitter account is @OS76_OsmiumCoin

OsmiumCoin Coin Trading

OsmiumCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OsmiumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OsmiumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OsmiumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OsmiumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OsmiumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.