Osisko gold royalties (OR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Osisko gold royalties to post earnings of C$0.02 per share for the quarter.

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.02. Osisko gold royalties had a negative net margin of 58.74% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of C$125.61 million for the quarter.

Shares of Osisko gold royalties opened at C$12.35 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. Osisko gold royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$11.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.17.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold and silver mine; and a silver stream on the Gibraltar mine, all located in Canada.

