Oshkosh (OSK) Receives Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $98.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.23% from the stock’s previous close.

OSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Oshkosh to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $75.25 on Wednesday. Oshkosh has a one year low of $67.75 and a one year high of $100.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oshkosh news, VP Marek W. May sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $568,799.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 229.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation; and chassis and service parts sales.

