Ormeus Coin (ORME) Reaches Market Cap of $7.25 Million

Ormeus Coin (CURRENCY:ORME) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Over the last week, Ormeus Coin has traded down 28% against the U.S. dollar. One Ormeus Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00005563 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, CoinBene, TOPBTC and Cryptopia. Ormeus Coin has a market capitalization of $7.25 million and $1.60 million worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005783 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003589 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00012087 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013066 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000430 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00389398 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00177967 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00026148 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013829 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Ormeus Coin Profile

Ormeus Coin’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,029,321 tokens. Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin . The official website for Ormeus Coin is ormeuscoin.com . The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin

Buying and Selling Ormeus Coin

Ormeus Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Mercatox, HitBTC, Livecoin, CoinBene, Coinbe, C-CEX and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ormeus Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ormeus Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

