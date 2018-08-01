Orion Group (ORN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Orion Group to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. Orion Group had a net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $136.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.71 million. On average, analysts expect Orion Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ORN opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Orion Group has a 52 week low of $5.17 and a 52 week high of $9.49. The firm has a market cap of $255.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.50 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, insider Mark R. Stauffer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 463,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,705,768. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $255,000 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORN. ValuEngine raised shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Orion Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.70.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

