Orchid Island Capital (ORC) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Orchid Island Capital earned a coverage optimism score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.0991841883082 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Orchid Island Capital traded down $0.10, hitting $8.03, on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 41,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,013. Orchid Island Capital has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $10.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.34.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). analysts forecast that Orchid Island Capital will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

