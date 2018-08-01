OptimumBank (OPHC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Shares of OptimumBank opened at $4.91 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. OptimumBank has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $13.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.08.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The bank reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. OptimumBank had a negative net margin of 12.93% and a negative return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

