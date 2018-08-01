Oppenheimer Comments on Roper Technologies Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (ROP)

Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Roper Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 26th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.93 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.83. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Roper Technologies’ Q4 2018 earnings at $3.07 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $11.50 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $12.10 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.00.

Shares of ROP opened at $301.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Roper Technologies has a one year low of $226.81 and a one year high of $312.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.19. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 6th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.52%.

In other news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.78, for a total transaction of $1,498,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,205 shares in the company, valued at $5,757,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.97, for a total transaction of $358,712.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,165,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,193 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 17,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 23.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 364,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,202,000 after purchasing an additional 68,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

