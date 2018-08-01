Onespan (OSPN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “OneSpan Inc. provides software services. The Company designs and develops security software and e-signature solutions which protects devices and financial transactions from fraud and misuse. It delivers risk analytics, mobile security and authentication services. OneSpan Inc., formerly known as Vasco Data Sec, is based in Chicago, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. Onespan has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $25.45. The stock has a market cap of $686.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.44.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Onespan had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $49.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Onespan will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Onespan during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Onespan during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Onespan during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,792,000. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in Onespan during the 2nd quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Onespan during the 2nd quarter worth about $415,000. 57.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers DIGIPASS software authenticators; DIGIPASS for Apps, a software development kit; DIGIPASS for Mobile, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; IDENTIKEY Risk Manager, an anti-fraud solution; and application shielding with runtime application self-protection that neutralizes the threat of attacks on mobile apps.

