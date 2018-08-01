OneMain (OMF) Given a $40.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) received a $40.00 price target from equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.94% from the company’s current price.

OMF has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Citigroup upgraded OneMain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on OneMain in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on OneMain from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

Get OneMain alerts:

Shares of OneMain traded up $1.25, hitting $34.50, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The stock had a trading volume of 23,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.74. OneMain has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $36.39.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. OneMain had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that OneMain will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 54,937,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,375,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 43.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in OneMain by 3,207.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 793,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,756,000 after purchasing an additional 769,444 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in OneMain by 529.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 594,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,794,000 after purchasing an additional 499,968 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OneMain in the first quarter worth about $10,779,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in OneMain by 11.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,123,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,513,000 after purchasing an additional 318,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OneMain in the first quarter worth about $8,982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

Read More: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.