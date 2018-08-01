ON Semiconductor (ON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.05% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “ON is down despite a solid quarter and guide. We are puzzled by the stock reaction but believe some investors might be concerned with higher CapEx levels, supply constraints affecting overall demand, and extending lead times. We contend that higher CapEx is to support higher levels of demand – ON’s growth rate has doubled. Presently, the demand drivers are secular in nature in automotive, industrial, and servers. ON has a strategic portfolio of sensors, power discrete and modules to capitalize on these trends. Moreover, we believe ON will increases its L-T target model, specifically around gross margins. We would be buyers on weakness.””

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ON. BidaskClub lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday. Nomura began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.82.

Shares of ON Semiconductor opened at $22.05 on Monday, according to MarketBeat . ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $27.10. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Keith D. Jackson sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $1,919,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,107,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,546,549.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $352,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,929 shares of company stock worth $3,062,646. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,682,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,085,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,764,000 after buying an additional 829,500 shares during the period. Blue Harbour Group L.P. increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Harbour Group L.P. now owns 5,508,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,748,000 after buying an additional 2,938,900 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 4,967,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,496,000 after buying an additional 231,181 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 4,914,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,279,000 after buying an additional 24,040 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

