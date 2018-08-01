Olin (OLN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Olin (NYSE:OLN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15, Morningstar.com reports. Olin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion.

Shares of Olin stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $29.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,826,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,058. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.45. Olin has a twelve month low of $27.68 and a twelve month high of $38.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.77%.

OLN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Olin from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Olin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Olin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.85.

Olin declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 406,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,675,000 after buying an additional 18,679 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Olin by 1.9% during the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 7,577,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $217,632,000 after purchasing an additional 139,899 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Olin by 7.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Broadview Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Olin by 51.1% during the second quarter. Broadview Advisors LLC now owns 304,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,751,000 after purchasing an additional 103,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Olin by 3.7% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 75,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, and potassium hydroxide.

