Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 0.13

News headlines about Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Old Second Bancorp earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.927792605692 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of OSBC stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $15.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $452.16 million, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.69. Old Second Bancorp has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $16.30.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 14.35%. analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 27th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 4.94%.

OSBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Second Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company accepts demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers revolving lines of credit for working capital; lending for capital expenditures on manufacturing equipment; lending to small business manufactures, service companies, medical and dental entities, and specialty contractors; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage loans, second mortgage loans, and home equity line of credit mortgages; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans, as well as student loans; and overdraft checking.

