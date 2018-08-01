OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 (VTWO)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTWO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 1,760.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,605,000 after buying an additional 59,021 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 in the first quarter valued at about $5,178,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 36.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after buying an additional 23,780 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 17.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 114,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,973,000 after buying an additional 16,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 by 12.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,488,000 after buying an additional 11,209 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $133.31 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 has a one year low of $107.77 and a one year high of $136.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.424 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.