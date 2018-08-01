OLD National Bancorp IN Buys New Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 338.4% during the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 1,628,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $526,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,323 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $170,669,000. Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $130,860,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $19,754,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $8,746,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill opened at $433.66 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $247.51 and a twelve month high of $483.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.50.

CMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $512.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $340.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $420.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $399.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 2,363 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 37 international Chipotle restaurants; and 8 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.