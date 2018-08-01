OLD National Bancorp IN Buys New Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)

OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 338.4% during the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 1,628,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $526,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,323 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $170,669,000. Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $130,860,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $19,754,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $8,746,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill opened at $433.66 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $247.51 and a twelve month high of $483.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.50.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 2,363 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 37 international Chipotle restaurants; and 8 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Denver, Colorado.
