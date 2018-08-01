OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires Shares of 1,217 Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $463,127,000. Swedbank bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $306,164,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $262,308,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 15.7% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 969,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $228,524,000 after buying an additional 131,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,865,000. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom opened at $221.77 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $97.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $197.46 and a twelve month high of $285.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 56.32%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.69 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. UBS Group started coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Broadcom from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Vetr cut Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.72 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.71.

In other Broadcom news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total transaction of $4,041,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 10,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total value of $2,863,292.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,604 shares of company stock valued at $29,977,792. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

