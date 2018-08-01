Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2018 Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report released on Thursday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Milby now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.79. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $6.83 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ODFL. ValuEngine raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.62.

Old Dominion Freight Line opened at $146.80 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.21. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $93.29 and a 52-week high of $164.10.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 20.31%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 68,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,075,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,365,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the period. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.44, for a total value of $118,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,990.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 11.93%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including ground and air expedited transportation, and consumer household pickup and delivery. The company also offers various value-added services comprising container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing.

