Okta Inc (OKTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Okta’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is ($0.15). Okta reported earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Okta will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Okta.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.81 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 38.34% and a negative return on equity of 59.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OKTA shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Okta from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Okta from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.58.

Okta traded down $0.16, hitting $49.65, during trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. 2,668,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,078,364. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.23 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.13. Okta has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $61.00.

In other Okta news, Director Michael R. Kourey sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total transaction of $944,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $944,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $118,825.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,974 shares of company stock valued at $21,924,203 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Okta by 129.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Okta by 276.1% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Okta during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Okta during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Okta during the second quarter worth about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for Web and mobile applications, and data of organization; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; and Mobility Management, which simplifies and automates mobile device administration and provisioning across phones, tablets, and laptops.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Okta (OKTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.