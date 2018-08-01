OGE Energy (OGE) Given News Impact Rating of 0.11

Press coverage about OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. OGE Energy earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.7407512104394 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $36.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. OGE Energy has a one year low of $29.59 and a one year high of $37.32.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $492.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.69 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.27%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OGE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.29.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The company operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

