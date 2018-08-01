OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,776,883 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the June 29th total of 2,664,298 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,439,747 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 598,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,608,000 after acquiring an additional 56,856 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 11,913 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 235.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 13,422 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 107,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,743,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $36.24 on Wednesday. OGE Energy has a twelve month low of $29.59 and a twelve month high of $37.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $492.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.69 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 27.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 69.27%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OGE shares. Bank of America upped their target price on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The company operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

